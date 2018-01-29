Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 30 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

SNPP to Contest 2019 Sikkim Assembly Polls

SNPP to Contest 2019 Sikkim Assembly Polls
January 29
18:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sikkim Nationalist People’s Party (SNPP) on Monday announced that it will contest the assembly polls in Sikkim due early next year.

“We have decided to enter into electoral fray in Sikkim next year after abstaining from poll process in 2014,” SNPP president Biraj Adhikari told reporters.

He alleged that the government of Pawan Kumar Chamling was mired in controversy and it was time the people give chance to alternative leadership to take the Himalayan state on the path of development and progress. Adhikari urged the people to help the SNPP formulate its vision document for 2019 assembly polls by coming forward with their valuable suggestions through all available means of communication.

“It is high time new generation of people in Sikkim must take their destiny in own hands by forcefully articulating their expectations from the rulers on issues like employment, education, health, etc,” the SNPP president said.

On the raging issue of a petition demanding disqualification of 14 MLAs of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on charge of holding office of profit, Adhikari said that the Governor N Shriniwas Patil has rightly forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for consideration, but he should have done it months back when the said petition was submitted to him.

“Let the law of the land uniformly apply on 14 SDF MLAs too,” he said referring to disqualification of 20 AAP legislators on similar charge earlier this month.

-PTI

Tags
Biraj AdhikariSikkim Assembly PollsSikkim Assembly Polls 2019Sikkim Nationalist People's PartySNPP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.