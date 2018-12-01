Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 01 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Software Engineer From Assam Joins ULFA (I)

Software Engineer From Assam Joins ULFA (I)
December 01
13:34 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Days after Munna Barua- nephew of Commander-in-Chief of United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent [ULFA (I)] Paresh Barua- joined the banned militant outfit, a software engineer from Assam’s Dibrugarh district has joined the outfit, police said on Friday.

In a video that appeared on social media platforms Friday, 27-year-old Abhijeet Gogoi claimed that he had picked up arms to “save the Assamese community”.

“Whatever is happening in Assam, is unfortunate. Youngsters should come forward to do something for the community. If we don’t come out to save ourselves, then no one will come to save us. I invite young generation to come forward for the community,” Gogoi is purportedly heard saying in the video. He also claimed that “indigenous people” were facing trouble because of migrants in neighbouring Tripura.

Gogoi, in the video, has claimed to have graduated as an engineer from SRM University in Chennai in 2012. He said that he was an MBA and had worked in multiple countries, including Singapore and Australia. Before joining the militant outfit, Gogoi claimed, he was working in Bengaluru.

Senior police officers at Sadiya in Tinsukia told The Indian Express that as per available records, Gogoi had appeared for his matriculation in 2006-07 from here and had left the district by 2008. Dibrugarh police said around two years ago Gogoi was living for a brief period with some of his relatives in Moran who had registered a case against him.

Gogoi is not the first to upload a video after joining the banned outfit. In October, a video featuring another recruit Pankaj Pratim Dutta, previously a local leader of the All Assam Student Union in Golaghat district, was uploaded.
A senior Assam police officer, without wishing to be named, compared the trend of uploading videos to “just like militants do in Kashmir”. Insurgents in Kashmir often upload videos explaining the rationale behind armed secessionist struggle on social media.

Since September 1, police say, at least 11 people from Tinsukia and Udalguri districts have joined the banned outfit, while another 11 have surrendered. A senior police officer in Tinsukia – considered to be a hotbed of ULFA(I) – said that in 2017 and 2018, at least nine youths joined the outfit from the district, while another 22 had been “brought back” by the police.

Meanwhile, the ULFA (I) is suspected by Assam police to be behind the killing of five Bengali-speaking farmers in Tinsukia district in November. The outfit has denied its involvement in the case.

SOURCE: The Indian Express

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Tags
assamParesh BaruaULFAULFA-I
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.