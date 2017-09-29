Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 29 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Welcome Baby Girl

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Welcome Baby Girl
September 29
12:33 2017
Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu today welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Kemmu took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers.

“We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day. Thank you for the love and blessings,” the 34-year-old actor wrote.
Soha, 38, and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

On the work front, Soha was last seen in the film “31st October”. Kunal will be seen next in “Golmaal Again” scheduled to release on Diwali.

PTI

0 Comments

