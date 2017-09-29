Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Welcome Baby Girl

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu today welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Kemmu took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers.

“We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day. Thank you for the love and blessings,” the 34-year-old actor wrote.

— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 29, 2017

Soha, 38, and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

On the work front, Soha was last seen in the film “31st October”. Kunal will be seen next in “Golmaal Again” scheduled to release on Diwali.

PTI