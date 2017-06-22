Solar Street Light to Propagate Use of Clean Energy

By Saidul Khan

The 16 KW solar street lighting project at Garobadha in South West Garo Hills was inaugurated on Wednesday is aimed at demonstrating the use of new and renewable energy for the people.

“The idea was to educate people, particular children on the effect of global warming. The street light will testify that with the use of our natural resources, we are able to harness energy,” said UN Madan, Director of Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Authority.

He said that the government was making an effort to promote and propagate the use of solar energy through different means and setting up of street lighting at market area was one such intervention.

“We have been distributing solar lamp to students of class 9-10 across Meghalaya for the past two years on a mission mode to educate the children. It also help the students particular in rural areas to use the solar lamps in absence of electricity,” Madan added.

As part of the project, 37 street lights were installed at Garobadha market, about 33 km from Tura in West Garo Hills.

Inaugurating the project sports and youth affairs minister Zenith Sangma said, “Government will replicate such intervention in other areas as well. It is the need of the hour to combat climate change and produce energy which is clean and green”.

He also informed that the government was propagating use of green energy under its ambitious programme – “Mission Green”, envisioned by the chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma.

Urging the people to reduce their carbon footprints Sangma said, “We should encourage our children to walk to school if it is within the radius of 2 km, cycling if it is within the radius of 4 km and car pulling if the distance of the school is far”.

The deputy commissioner of South West Garo Hills Cyril Diengdoh said, “It should standout as a community led project and educate others on the use of solar energy. There is a need for the solar model of energy to be replicated”.

At present Meghalaya generates about 320 MW of power and the demand during the peak hour within the state is 500 MW. It is projected that by 2020, the state would require 1000 MW of power. The power scenario is likely to improve with the completion of ongoing Umtru Hydro Electricity Project of 40 MW and the Ganol Hydro Project of 25 MW. The state is also harping on new and renewable source of energy particular solar, which will be connected with the grid in the next five years.