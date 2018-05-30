Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 30 May 2018

Northeast Today

Soldier Dies of Suspected Nipah Virus Infection in Kolkata

Soldier Dies of Suspected Nipah Virus Infection in Kolkata
May 30
17:20 2018
A soldier has died in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus infection, a Defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Seenu Prasad, who hails from Kerala and posted at the Eastern Command headquarters Fort William, was admitted to the Command Hospital in in Kolkata on May 20 and passed away on May 25, the spokesman said.

Prasad had been on a month’s leave to Kerala before rejoining duty on May 13.

His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not.

“Till such time the report from the NIV in Pune is received it cannot be confirmed whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not,” the spokesman said.

-IANS

