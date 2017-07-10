Soldier Found Dead with Gun Shot Wound in Manipur

The body of an Indian Army soldier with a gun shot wound in the head was found on Monday morning in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. The soldier was from the 4 Assam Regiment, an official said.

Suspected militants gunned down the Army Havildar identified as Moirangthem Herachandra of Moirang Khunnou on Sunday night, informed police sources said.

The police said that a manhunt has been launched, but no arrests have been made yet. No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Herachandra’s body with a bullet injury in the head was found on Monday morning from a canal between Kwak Siphai and Nachou.

Police and forensic experts shifted the body to a government mortuary here for an autopsy.

Herachandra was posted in a camp at Molcham in Chandel district. He was on leave and was staying at his home for a few days, the official said.

There have been a number of ambushes in Manipur, in which a number of army and central paramilitary forces personnel have been killed or wounded.

In the past some insurgent groups had alleged excesses on the civil population by army and central forces personnel.

