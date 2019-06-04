Solid Waste must be Managed Systematically: East Siang DC

NET Bureau

East Siang Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh yesterday chaired a consultative meeting in her office chamber with the officers of PMC and UD and admin officers of the district aiming to reduce and eliminating adverse impacts of waste materials on human health and environment to support economic development and superior quality of life.

Addressing the officers, Dr. Singh stated that solid waste refers to the range of garbage arising from human activities that are discarded as unwanted and useless. It is generated both from residential and commercial activities, can be categorized based on material, such as plastic, glass, metal etc and organic waste and may be handled in a variety of ways. Solid waste must be managed systematically to ensure environmental best practices as this is a critical aspect of environmental hygiene, it needs to be incorporated into environmental planning, she added.

Special training will be provided to all admin officers on solid waste disposal and vermicomposting plan,also involving the Gao Buras of all villages for proper implementation of the solid waste management act 2016act. The DC also threw lights on ban on use of plastic beyond/below 50 micron in the districts and further informed that special drive will be launched soon against use of plastic. Singh also informed that waste open burning is banned and appealed the citizen to help in segregation of waste at source adding that disposal solid waste management requires good planning, administrative, financial, engineering and legal functions as well as the cooperation of generators.