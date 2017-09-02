Solung Festival Celebrated at Boleng

Solung Festival was celebrated with traditional fervor in a grand way at Boleng in Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the Central Solung Festival Celebration at Boleng as Chief Guest while Tamigi Taga, Minister of Power, Handloom & Handicraft as Guest of Honour.

Mein said that we have a responsibility to protect and preserve our age old traditions & culture and to pass on to this legacy we have received from our fore fathers to the next generation. He said that the Department of Indigenous Faith & Culture has been created with a view to protect and preserve the Indigenous Faith & Culture and added that the department can be strengthened in future to carry our research & development on traditional practices and cultural heritage. He said that the department has been created solely to depend our own traditions and cultures from perishing and it should not be viewed otherwise as our country and the govt is a secular one. He further said the local language has been introduced as third language in govt schools to promote and to teach the children their own mother tongue in schools so that they learn to speak and write in their own language.

Speaking on agriculture & horticulture potential of the state as a whole and the Siang belt in particular, he said that it can become the fruitful bowl if we take up the cultivation of fruit crops in large scale in right manner. He urged the educated youths to avail benefits of welfare schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhaya Swavalamban Yojana and women under the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Bunkar Yojana.

Stressing on the importance of communication, Mein said that connectivity in Arunachal can be achieved only with construction of bridges as the state is criss-cross by numerous rivers and rivulets and informed that the State Govt is giving priority to the construction of bridges along with the roads to connect the unconnected places located in remote areas.

On Siang District headquarter impasse, he appealed to the people to abide by the decision of the Govt as the report of the Committee for selection of Siang District headquarter has already been submitted to the State Govt and the Govt will decide it in the Cabinet soon based on the report.

He also appealed to the people to actively participate in the New India Movement 2017-22 as called by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to make India a Poverty free, Terrorist Free, Corruption Free, Clean and free from any kind of communalism and casteism.

Responding to two points memorandum submitted by Doggong Banggo, Boleng for improvement of urban infrastructures, he assured for construction of a Guest House, renovation of tourist lodge and CHC Boleng and improvement of water supply network and electricity of the Boleng town. On creation of circle office at Nirle under Boleng Sub-Division, he said to apprise the matter to the Chief Minister and bring it to the Cabinet for approval. He also said to look into the agriculture & horticulture requirements of the new district.

Tamiyo Taga called upon the people to take up farming and entrepreneurship to increase their earning. He discouraged use of chemical fertilizers and advised the people to take up organic cultivation. He assured to complete the drawing of transmission line from Subbung Hydro Project within this year and to make Boleng-Pangin self sufficient in electricity. He also said that the LED Bulb and tubelights will be distributed on subsidized rate to all the households by the Department of APEDA under UJALA Scheme.

Chief Patron of Central Solung Festival Celebration, Nalong Mize proposed to declare Boleng Solung as a tourist festival and to create Games & Sports Infrastructure in the newly created district informing that the youths of the area are very interested in games & sports mostly in football but due to lack of facilities and football play ground, they are not able to practice and participate.

Earlier, Chowna Mein and Tamigi Taga launched the UJALA Scheme and participated in the Taku-Tabat Ceremony in the festival altar.