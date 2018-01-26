Solution to Naga Insurgency Not Far: Nagaland Governor

Nagaland Governor P. B. Acharya on Friday said the solution to the seven-decade-long Naga insurgency is not far as efforts are on to bring other factions of Naga separatist groups to the negotiating table.

“Twenty years of negotiations with NSCN-IM (National Socialist Council of Nagaland Issac-Muivah) and signing of the framework agreement in 2015 has given hope to the people of Nagaland that solution to the Naga issue is not far,” Acharya said during his Republic Day address.

He said that joining of six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in peace talks has further bolstered this hope to resolve this issue and “focus our resources on development to enable better quality of life for all”.

“We are in such a situation due to sustained efforts of all stakeholders for long lasting peace in the region. Over the years, the state government, the NNPGs, the Church, Civil Societies and the NGOs have been trying their best to facilitate the resolution of the Naga issue,” Acharya informed.

Stating that efforts at bringing about better understanding between the different NNPGs and drawing them closer to each other have been made, the Governor said that numerous resolutions were passed by the Nagaland Assembly and other forums to give the right impetus to the peace process from time to time.

Crediting the tribal Hohos and its apex bodies, the Church, Civil Society, NGOs and the NNPGs for bringing the various factions together on a common platform, Acharya said different factions and armed groups have now come together seeking a solution in response to political determination to solve the problem.

Therefore, he asserted, “this is considered to be the most opportune time for the Naga political groups to resolve the seven-decade-old issue once and for all”.

Acharya appealed to all the political parties and people to maintain peace, dignity and decorum during the election campaign to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections.

“Those engaged in election duty should discharge their duties with diligence and dedication, without fear or favour, to ensure that every eligible voter exercises his or her right to vote.

“Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of elections and I am sure that with active support and cooperation of all, we will be able to conduct peaceful elections,” he said.

Praising the Nagaland Churches, NGOs and Civil Society for coming up with campaigns for ‘Clean Election’ in all seriousness, Acharya said, “Let us all resolve to abjure all kinds of corruption and electoral malpractices and make the forthcoming elections the cleanest.”

