‘Solving Unemployment Problem Will Help to Restore Peace in Manipur’

Manipur Commerce and Industries Minister Th. Biswajit Singh has inspected Industrial Estates and Livelihood Business Incubators in Chandel and Thoubal Districts on Sunday and said that solving the unemployment problem will surely help to restore peace in Manipur. Biswajit inspected Chandel Salemthar Village Industrial Estate and Thoubal Kuraopaokpi Industrial Estate and also Livelihood Business Incubators of these two districts.

While inspecting the Thoubal Kuraopaokpi Industrial Estate, the Minister stated that the main objective for establishing the Industrial Estate was to generate maximum number of employment and to encourage entrepreneurs of the State. The government will open many units of the industrial estate for giving facilities of work-shed to the interested entrepreneurs. As a way to save power and also to preserve the eco-system, Roof Top Solar Plate will be installed to Thoubal Kuraopaokpi Industrial Estate. Most of the programmes being taken up by the government with the help of Centre is for bringing work culture particularly to the youths of the State.

MLA of Kakching Assembly Constituency, Y. Surchandra who was with the Minister in the inspection of Thoubal Kuraopaokpi Industrial Estate told the construction of the industrial estate has already completed 90 per cent. The amount of the work is for 21 crores but six crores are yet to released. State share is only 80 lakhs. The MLA appealed for people’s cooperation for successful and smooth functioning of the Estate.

For work-shed of Chandel Salemthar Village Industrial Estate, ground labelling is going on now. As the work-shed is being constructing at the hill area, it’s not easily accessible to the people and also from the security point of view, shifting of the side of the Estate will discuss with the Chief Minister and the local MLA, Minister furthered.

In pertain to the Livelihood Business Incubators (LBI), the Central Government approved to open nine LBI centres in Manipur. In the coming days, the State Government will arrange for imparting training to the concerned staffs for full functioning of Livelihood Business Incubators (LBI) Komlathabi. Thus, such steps of the government will help in restoring peace in the State, the Minister added.

In a query from the media personnel, Th. Biswajit responded that inspite of being the road from Pallel to Chandel is handled by the National Highway Infrastructure development Company Limited (NHIDCL), the Publlic Works Department will interfere and held a meeting with the concerned authority for quality control repairing of the roads. And he also assured for renovation of the Pallel Bridge.

While coming back to Imphal, the Minister also inspected the District Industrial Centre (DIC) Thoubal and expressed dismay after seeing the condition of the centre.