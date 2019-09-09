NET Bureau

In a shocking incident, a father was beheaded and cut into three pieces by his son after he was refused to play the online game PUBG on Monday morning. The incident took place at Siddheshwar Nagar Kakati in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The accused Raghuveer Kumbar killed his father, Shankar Kumbar, when he took away his mobile phone and disconnected the internet. He was then beaten up by his father and this led to the brutal murder. The son blocked his family members in a room and killed his father by cutting him into pieces.

The father Shankar retired from police service three months ago. The incident was reported at Kakati Police Station and the senior police officers visited the crime scene. It is suspected that the son has a mental disorder. An investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Source: ZeeNews