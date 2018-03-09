Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 09 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Sonia Attacks Modi Govt, Says Freedom Under ‘Sustained Assault’

March 09
14:39 2018
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a direct attack against the Modi government, alleging that freedom of the people was “under systematic and sustained assault” as provocative statements from the ruling establishment were neither random nor accidental but “part of a dangerous design”.

Delivering the keynote address at the India Today Conclave 2018, the former Congress President all that was being done by attempts to rewrite history, falsifying facts and attacking nation builders.

“Our society, our freedom all are now under systematic and sustained assault. Make no mistake about it. This is a well sort out project long in the making to refashion the very idea of India,” Gandhi said.

“The freedom to think for oneself and differ and degree and to meet or marry according to ones wishes all this and more are under attack.

“Provocative statements from the ruling establishment are not random or accidental. They are part of a dangerous design,” she said and added that vigilante mobs and private armies have been let loose with state patronage.

She said callous remarks were being made about changing the Constitution of the country that “point to a deliberate attempt to subvert the very essence of India”.

-IANS

