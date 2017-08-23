Wed, 23 Aug 2017

Sonia Gandhi Condoles Death of Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing

August 23
11:54 2017
Congress President Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Manipur chief minister Rishang Keishing, who passed away at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, on Tuesday evening.

The Congress president said that she was “deeply saddened by the demise of one of the senior most leaders with a sterling record of public service of nearly 70 years and who was member of India’s first Parliament.” “In his death, we have lost an important connect with our glorious past that will be hard to recoup,” she said.

Sonia offered her prayers and condolence to Keishing’s friends and family and the people of Manipur at this loss and hoped that his good work and endearing commitment to people would always find a place in the working of future generations.

Former Manipur chief minister and a member of the first Lok Sabha Keishing passed away yesterday following brief illness. The veteran Congress leader was 96.

Keishing, a Naga, served as the chief minister of Manipur from 1980 to 1988 and from 1994 to 1997. Keishing was hospitalised on July 1. He is survived by two sons and four daughters.

Keishing, who hailed from the Bungpa village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, was elected to the Lok Sabha in the first Parliamentary elections held in 1952.

Manipur Chief minister N. Biren Singh has condoled the demise of Rishang Keishing. He said, “Rishang Keishing’s contribution towards Manipur’s progress will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Rishang Keishing.”

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, a three-day State mourning will be observed, and the government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.

-ANI

