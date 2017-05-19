Fri, 19 May 2017

Sonowal Asks Assam Police to Strictly Monitor Social Media

Sonowal Asks Assam Police to Strictly Monitor Social Media
May 19
11:23 2017
Take strict action against those using social media to attack others, this was instructed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to state police. The direction has come following several incidents of online abuse of politicians and prominent people.

He further asked the police officials to deal firmly with the issues of online abuse and urged the cyber cell to be more vigilant. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Assam police has booked a man in Tihu town – Rakesh Misra for allegedly posting objectionable statements against local MLA Pabindra Deka.

Earlier this month, Parimal Gore, an office bearer of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation’s youth wing, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and intention to promote enmity between communities.

The man from Biswanath district had shared a post originally written by Bipul Sharma that was highly critical of the chief minister and accused him of being an opportunist.

Last month, rights activist Bondita Acharya was threatened with acid attack and rape online by activists of a saffron outfit after she condemned the arrest of 3 people for allegedly possessing beef.

Singer Zubeen Garg was threatened with murder on Facebook last month by a man, who was later arrested. Another post, which went viral, made sexual innuendoes about another female singer.

Sarbananda SonowalSocial MediaZubeen Garg
