Sonowal Asks Mizoram CM to Protect Traders from Assam

August 17
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged his Mizoram counterpart to take measures to protect the businesses of traders from Assam from being allegedly vandalized in Lunglei district.

Sonowal called Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla to discuss the alleged harassment faced by the traders from Assam in Lunglei district of the neighbouring state.

The Assam chief minister urged him to take measures for the safety and security of the traders from the state and protect their businesses from being vandalized, an official release said. The Mizoram chief minister assured Sonowal of all possible help.

There were reports that some members of a local organisation had forcibly shut down several shops being run by non-Mizos at Lunglei. The affected traders were mainly from Assam and other states who were doing business there since long.

-PTI

