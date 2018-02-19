Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 19 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Sonowal Calls for Steps to Avoid Monsoon Electrocution in Assam

February 19
12:28 2018
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has issued a directive to the state’s power department to avert recurrence of incidents of electrocuted deaths during the ensuing monsoon season.

The Chief Minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting of Power Department at his office, officials said on Sunday. Sonowal asked the power department to put in place all the precautionary measures to avert the incidents of electrocuted deaths.

Drawing attention of the department regarding the electrocuted deaths happened during the last monsoon in the state, Sonowal asked Principal Secretary Power Jishnu Baruah to take pragmatic steps to replace bamboo electric poles with concrete ones before the onset of monsoon.

The Chief Minister also asked the senior officers of the department to undertake extensive tours to all the areas of the state, particularly rural areas, to oversee important electric installations and help the department to forge cordial relationship with the people.

He mooted the idea of motivating the employees of the department and incentivise good works by instituting awards and dedicating a day exclusively for the department which would be termed as ‘Power Day’. Sonowal also asked the department to prepare an action plan for decorating Guwahati more with illuminating lights.

The meeting also discussed elaborately on “online” bill payment and smart prepaid meter, rural electrification and Swabhagya programme and different other projects for generating power.

The Chief Minister also asked the department to see the possibilities to engage local youth for the implementation of power projects in the state.

-IANS

monsoon electrocution
This may take a second or two.