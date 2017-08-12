Sonowal Felicitates Four Freedom Fighters from Assam

Four freedom fighters from Assam invited to take part in ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the President in the honour of freedom fighters at Rashtrapati Bhawan were felicitated by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Friday.

The four freedom fighters who were invited from the state invited to take part in the event on August 9 were felicitated by Chief Minister Sonowal with a gamosa (scarf of honour) at Assam Bhawan in the national capital, said a government release.

The four freedom fighters are Motram Hatimuria of Banhbari village in Charaideo district, Narendra Nath Haloi of Bileswar village in Nalbari district, Golok Hazarika of Lakhimpur district’s Bhitori Pam and Nirmala Goswami of Narayanpur in the same district.

Recalling the valour and immense contribution of the four freedom fighters, the Chief Minister extended his warm greetings and wished them happiness and a long healthy life.

“The nation owes a lot to you. Your commitment to the cause of India’s freedom is a fountainhead of inspiration for us. “Your successful struggle against colonialism brought us freedom from British rule and this will continue to inspire and motivate generations to come,” he said.

During their interaction with Sonowal, the veterans of the country’s freedom struggle recounted their glorious memories as to how they plunged headlong into the freedom movement at the clarion call of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

On August 9, President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated 93 freedom fighters from across the country including the four from Assam at his first ‘At Home’ programme presenting each of them with a gift that carried a personalised message from him, the release said.

The President hosts the ‘At Home’ function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement every year and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the movement which brought an end to British rule in India.

-PTI