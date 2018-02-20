Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 20 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Sonowal for Investment, Skill Summits in All Assam Districts

Sonowal for Investment, Skill Summits in All Assam Districts
February 20
12:50 2018
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday batted for investment and skill summits in all districts of the state to train the youth and encourage entrepreneurs.

At a review meeting in Guwahati, Sonowal said that District Industrial Centres (DICs) should be entrusted with the responsibility to organise the events in partnership with private industrial players, to meet the government’s target of skilling three lakh youths of Assam.

A total of 400 youths will be skilled as part of an MoU signed by the Assam government with the Singapore government, and 30 instructors from the state would visit the foreign country for training in this regard.

The chief minister also directed both the PWD and Transport Departments to work together for improving road communication in the state.

-PTI

District Industrial CentreSarbananda Sonowal
