Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Sonowal, Gadkari Discuss Assam Road Connectivity Issues

Sonowal, Gadkari Discuss Assam Road Connectivity Issues
December 14
11:42 2017
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday called on Union minister Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi and discussed various issues related to road connectivity in the state, officials said.

The chief minister apprised the Union minister for road transport, highways and shipping about the state’s initiative to expand Guwahati city for establishing a state capital region (SCR) and also proposed construction of a ring road for improving the road connectivity within the state capital region area, they said.

The Union minister agreed to the proposal and asked the chief minister to allot land for building the proposed ring road, an official release said. The state government would take steps for providing land for building the ring road.

According to the Assam chief minister, the ring road would ease the problem of traffic congestion in Guwahati city and also ensure speedy development of the city’s outskirts. The ring road would add to the beauty of the SCR area and would prove to be a vital asset, he said.

During the meeting, the chief minister also invited Gadkari to Majuli on December 29 to inaugurate the Rs 237 crore project, for protecting the island from erosion, the release said, adding, the Union minister accepted the invitation.

The issue of construction of express highways on both sides of the Brahmaputra river also came up for discussion in the meeting, the release added.

-PTI

Assam roadAssam Road ConnectivityNitin GadkariSarbananda Sonowal
