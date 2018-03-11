Sonowal Inaugurates Guwahati Edition of 8th Theatre Olympics

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated the Guwahati chapter of the 8th Theatre Olympics, the world’s largest theatre festival held in India for the first time. The inaugural programme was held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley, Padma Bhushan Jahnu Barua and Padmashree Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami were also present.

Guwahati will stage 10 theatrical productions between 11th and 25th March 2018 that includes regional, international, and English language plays as well as a folk production. All the plays will be staged at Madhav Dev Kalakshetra.

Raj Rakto directed by Bibhash Chakraborty will be the opening production in Guwahati. The 15-day-long celebration of theatrical performances in the city will witness international productions such as Jiudo Aakash (Nepal), Antigone (Nepal), and Jail House (Brasil).

The festival will also present 5 specially invited plays such as Raj Rakto (Bibhas Chakraborty), Panchratram (Vyomkesh Shukla), Swapnavasavdattam (Anagha Deshpande), Baijayantika (Debasis Majumdar), and Aurat Ki Jung (Urmil K Thapaliyal). One folk play Daksha Brahman Vadhe, a Doddata form of folk drama from the north-eastern parts of Karnataka, will also be staged during the fortnight.

Other plays to be staged in the city Safarnama (Mahmud Alam), To Kill or Not To Kill (Ovlyakuli Khodjakuli), Santaap (Sandip Bhattacharya), Lal Paen (Subash Chandra Pradhan), Ebong Andhokar (Prithunandan Ghose), and Aarshi (Prokash Bhattacharya).

The 8th Theatre Olympics 2018 is organised by National School of Drama under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The 51-day-long theatre extravaganza will culminate on 8th April 2018 in Mumbai.