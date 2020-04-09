Sonowal leads the fight against Corona

NET Bureau

By April 8, 28 Covid–19 cases have been reported in Assam. But the good news is – there have been only two positive cases in the past 48 hours. Massive public support to the lockdown has tremendously helped in containing spread of the virus at community level. As of now, one can safely say that ‘so far so good’.

The way the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has prevented outbreak of the deadly pandemic is really praiseworthy. Sonowal has been crisscrossing the state during the past few days to put in place the infrastructure required to combat the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). At the same time, police, district administrations and health department have played a very crucial role during this hour of crises.

During the initial days of the pandemic in India when Assam had no COVID-19 case, the chief minister alerted all SPs and DCs of 33 districts of Assam and meticulously planned everything to tackle the imminent danger the state was going to face. During this phase, he got overwhelming response from the police and administrative officials. Taking their suggestions, he implemented those plans on ground through the Health department which has done some exemplary work in execution of the plans.

Once satisfied with the arrangements, Sonowal started visiting different districts of Assam to inspect the facilities made available to the public. If, one day, he was seen in Dibrugarh inspecting the arrangements, the next day he would be in Dhubri interacting with health workers. The CM wanted to be doubly sure on whether whatever he had planned were implemented on the ground or not.

CM Sonowal’s reach-out to various strata of people boosted their sprit in this war against Coronavirus. This was the main reason — after some initial hiccups — public support towards the lockdown has been overwhelming. The clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 days’ national lockdown has evoked total response in the state. Whenever someone tried to break the rules, Sonowal was seen requesting them with folded hands to abide by the rules set by the Government.

The police and administrative officials also worked hand in hand to make the lockdown a success. This approach of “working together” actually worked wonderfully in the state, which is facing the worst disaster of our times. Hope his untiring and uncompromising effort will yield results and Assam will be back on its feet once again sooner or later.

Photo: CM Sarbananda Sonowal Twitter Account