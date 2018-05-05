Assam CM Orders Probe into Killing of Police Officer

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that an inquiry would be conducted into the killing of a police officer in an encounter with militants and to ascertain the quality of bullet-proof jacket worn by him.

Bhaskar Kalita, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bordumsa Police Station, was killed in an encounter with ULFA (Independent) militants on Friday night in Tinsukia along the inter-state boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

Sonowal told reporters in Guwahati that a probe would be ordered to verify the quality of the bullet-proof jacket used by Kalita during the operation.

Director General of Police Kula Saikia said investigations would be done as to when the jacket was purchased, who was responsible for procuring it and the supplier involved.

Saikia also said that operations against the ULFA would be intensified to prevent the insurgent outfit from resorting to subversive activities.

The slain police officer’s wife Sangeeta Kalita, who also works in Assam Police (Special Branch), questioned how “poor quality bullet-proof jackets were procured without considering the safety of its personnel”. Kalita’s body was brought to Guwahati on Saturday where his last rites were performed.

On receiving information about the presence of a group of ULFA(I) extremists in a house near Bordumsa, Assam Police and Cobra Battalion of CRPF led by Bhaskar Kalita raided the area near Bordumsa on Friday night.

As the security forces cordoned off the area, the insurgents opened fire and in the exchange of bullets, the OC was shot dead, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Pallav Bhattacharyya said.

-PTI