Sonowal Remembers Ahom Dynasty Founder on Asom Divas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, founder of the Ahom dynasty in 13th century, on the occasion of Asom Divas, also known as Siu-Ka-Pha Divas on Saturday.

Sonowal urged the people to join hands with the government in its endeavour to ensure equal development of all communities of Assam.

“Siu-Ka-Pha Divas is a significant celebration in the socio-political life of the state. On this day, we all must take a pledge to take the ideals of unity and brotherhood of great Ahom king Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha forward to build a stronger and composite Assam,” he said.

This will be the fittest tribute to this legendary Ahom King, Sonowal said at a programme held in Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district.

Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha founded the Ahom dynasty that ruled a kingdom that is present-day Assam for 600 years. On the occasion, the chief minister also presented the Siu-Ka-Pha Award 2017 to eminent Tai scholar and researcher Bimal Barpatra Gohain.

The award carries an ‘angabastra’ (robe), a ‘xarai’ (serving tray), a citation and a cheque of Rs 2 lakh. Sonowal also directed the cultural affairs department and the tourism department to take steps for preservation of historic monuments of Tipam, where the programme was held.

