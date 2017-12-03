Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 03 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Sonowal Remembers Ahom Dynasty Founder on Asom Divas

Sonowal Remembers Ahom Dynasty Founder on Asom Divas
December 03
11:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, founder of the Ahom dynasty in 13th century, on the occasion of Asom Divas, also known as Siu-Ka-Pha Divas on Saturday.

Sonowal urged the people to join hands with the government in its endeavour to ensure equal development of all communities of Assam.

“Siu-Ka-Pha Divas is a significant celebration in the socio-political life of the state. On this day, we all must take a pledge to take the ideals of unity and brotherhood of great Ahom king Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha forward to build a stronger and composite Assam,” he said.

This will be the fittest tribute to this legendary Ahom King, Sonowal said at a programme held in Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district.

Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha founded the Ahom dynasty that ruled a kingdom that is present-day Assam for 600 years. On the occasion, the chief minister also presented the Siu-Ka-Pha Award 2017 to eminent Tai scholar and researcher Bimal Barpatra Gohain.

The award carries an ‘angabastra’ (robe), a ‘xarai’ (serving tray), a citation and a cheque of Rs 2 lakh. Sonowal also directed the cultural affairs department and the tourism department to take steps for preservation of historic monuments of Tipam, where the programme was held.

-PTI

Tags
Ahom dynastyAsom DivasBimal Barpatra GohainChaolung Siu-Ka-PhaSarbananda SonowalSiu-Ka-Pha Divas
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.