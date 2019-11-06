Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Sonowal to meet Modi over crucial issues

Sonowal to meet Modi over crucial issues
November 06
11:35 2019
NET Bureau

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday left for New Delhi for a three-day visit during which he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss a host of state-specific issues.

“He left this evening and will return on Thursday. He may meet the PM on Wednesday or day after…depends on when he gets the appointment,” an official said.
The CM’s Delhi visit comes amidst a renewed agitation in the State over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill issue and an uproar over privatization move of NRL.

Besides, Sonowal is also likely to discuss the impact of a possible peace pact with the Naga outfits on Assam, progress of the talks with ULFA, NDFB and other militant groups in Assam and the big dam issue.

NESO and AASU have already announced series of agitational programmes over the CAB, after the BJP government said that it will bring back the Bill in Parliament.

The proposed privatization of the profit-making BPCL, of which NRL is a part, has also triggered protests in the State. As several organizations, including the AASU and opposition Congress registered their opposition to the move, the NRL Employees Union has sought intervention of the State government. Chief Minister Sonowal had last month dashed off a letter to the Centre to clarify about the apprehensions.

On the other hand, a lot of apprehensions have been expressed over the ongoing Naga peace talks, especially over the demand for “integration” of the Naga dominated areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Reports indicated that the Central government may offer “autonomous councils” in the Naga inhabited areas of the three states.

However, in a recent press statement, the Central government had said “ a lot of rumours and misinformation” was being spread in the media over the final settlement and that all the stakeholders, including the three neighbouring states would be consulted, before finalizing the settlement.

The expansion of Sonowal’s ministry may also figure in the discussions.

Source: The Assam Tribune

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

