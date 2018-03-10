Sonowal Wishes Tripura CM Success in His Endeavours

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday wished success to Tripura’s new Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and pledged support to his government.

“I hope the new government will work to fulfill the aims and aspirations of all sections of the people of Tripura,” Sonowal said after Deb took oath as the tenth chief minister of Tripura at the Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala.

The Assam government was committed to work together with the new dispensation in Tripura, the CM said. “We will try to strengthen the age-old ties of friendship and camaraderie between the people of the two states,” he added.

