Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 10 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Sonowal Wishes Tripura CM Success in His Endeavours

Sonowal Wishes Tripura CM Success in His Endeavours
March 10
12:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday wished success to Tripura’s new Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and pledged support to his government.

“I hope the new government will work to fulfill the aims and aspirations of all sections of the people of Tripura,” Sonowal said after Deb took oath as the tenth chief minister of Tripura at the Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala.

The Assam government was committed to work together with the new dispensation in Tripura, the CM said. “We will try to strengthen the age-old ties of friendship and camaraderie between the people of the two states,” he added.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.