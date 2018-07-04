Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 04 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Sony Uploads Full Movie on YouTube Instead of the Trailer

Sony Uploads Full Movie on YouTube Instead of the Trailer
July 04
16:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sony Pictures accidentally uploaded the entire film, Khali the Killer, on YouTube instead of the red-band trailer. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the production house uploaded the 90 minute movie on Tuesday on its YouTube channel.

The goof-up was first spotted by entertainment news website CBR.com. The movie was live for eight hours before it was taken down from YouTube.

In those eight hours it did invite some attention from YouTube users, but in the midst of all this, the film got an exposure of a different kind.

For those who missed this chance, the film is currently available on rent or digital purchase. Interestingly, it is available on a rental basis on YouTube itself. The movie is written and directed by Jon Matthews. It stars Richard Cabral who plays the lead role of a hitman whose final job goes sideways when he happens to develop empathy towards the intended victims.

In November last year, the production house had launched the film on DVD.

According to IMDb, here’s the synopsis of the film: “After deciding to retire, an East LA hit man decides to take one last job to help support his ailing grandmother’s end of life care. But everything falls apart, when he develops empathy for the targets of his hit, and he’s forced to make the toughest decision of his life.”

- PTI

Tags
khali the killersony
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.