SoO Cadres in Manipur Cast Vote at its Designated Camp

NET Bureau

The Kuki National Front (KNF), the oldest and mother organization of all Kuki militant groups who is an entity of tripartite political dialogue with the centre and state Government under United People’s Front participated in the largest democratic election in the world for the second time yesterday.

Altogether, 41 lucky cadres of KNF cast their votes at Ebenezer Peace Camp, Natheljang in Kangpokpi Sadar Hills using their SoO Identity Card in a postal ballot under the supervision of one nodal in connection with the 17th Lok Sabha Election, 2019 today at around 9 pm.

Well dressed in a camouflage, the eligible 41 KNF cadres approach the polling station open at the camp after a short parade by its commander and cast their votes to mark the third time the SoO group participation in the democratic election.

“I feel very happy that we could participate in the democratic election in the 17th Lok Sabha Election, 2019. We are a revolutionary but still then we have the opportunity to franchise our voting rights by casting votes with my boys here in our designed Ebenezer Peace Camp”, said Rohan, the Joint Monitoring Group member of the outfit while speaking to media persons before they begin casting their votes.

He continued that total cadres we have more than 200 but only 41 cadres has been sanctioned from the Election Commission of India and accordingly we have to cast our votes.

The Kuki National Front who is going to celebrate its 32nd foundation on coming May 18 was founded in the year 1987 at Molnoi village in Myanmar and become the oldest and mother organization of the Kuki militant groups not only in Manipur but the entire North East India.

It was founded by Late Nehlun Kipgen, who died a martyr’s death in the hands of security forces on October 12, 1993, the Kuki National Front also becomes the birth of the Kuki armed movement allegedly due to non-cognigence of the Kukis demand for a separate homeland through petition in the mid sixties by the Kuki National Assembly.

Later, on August 22, 2008, Kuki National Front came into tripartite agreement, i.e. Suspension of Operation (SoO) under the umbrella of United People’s Front (UPF) with the state Government and the Government of India and subsequently the two conglomerates of the Kuki UGs, i.e. UPF and KNO came into Tripartite Talks with the Central and state Government for the first time on 15 June, 2016.

Since signing of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) its [KNF] cadres were residing in their designated Ebenezer Camp, Natheljang and franchise their voting rights when 42 of its cadres cast their votes for the first time in the history of Manipur when underground cadres under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Government exercised their voting rights in the 16th Lok Sabha Election in 2014.