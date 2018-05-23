Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 23 May 2018

Northeast Today

Soon Rajdhani will Ply Bi-weekly like Humsafar: Tripura CM

Soon Rajdhani will Ply Bi-weekly like Humsafar: Tripura CM
May 23
12:36 2018
After flagging off the bi-weekly Humsafar Express from Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb assured that very soon Rajdhani express would also run bi-weekly from Agartala.

Biplab in the presence of the other Ministers, MLAs and Railway officials flagged off bi-weekly Humsagar Express from Agartala railway station on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared to transform India in transportation sector. Today Northeast is moving in that direction and bi-weekly movement of Hamsafar express proves that. Very soon Rajdhani express shall also start bi-weekly from here,” Biplab told media here.

He further said work for laying alternate rail track will also begin soon assured as the state will become a business gateway of the region.

Humsafar Express, a luxurious train of Indian Railways will connect Bengaluru with Agartala. It will travel 3,542 km distance within 64 hours and its fair a bit more than other long distant trains.

In the last four years, Tripura witnessed a lot of development in the connectivity segment, Biplab said adding that the Narendra Modi led-government has sanctioned Rs. 90, 000 crore for railway development in the Northeast region.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain was also present at the event.

ANI

Agartala-Delhi Rajdhani Express Biplab Deb
