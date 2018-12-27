SoPYaH observes Toːtí Díngkey Day at Damro

NET Bureau

The Society for Preservation of Yapgong Heritage (SoPYaH) with its HQ based at Mariyang in Upper Siang District and its Sub-Branch at Itanagar, has observed To:ti Dingkey Day at Damro on Saturday last where Geku Mariyang MLA, Olom Panyang also graced as Chief Guest who also advocated for preservation of heritage sites like To:ti Dingkey to be preserved for tourist attraction.

This year Olom Panyang, MLA, 40th Geku-Mariyang Assembly Constituency graced the occasion as Chief Guest, while Tumge Loya, ADC, Mariyang as Guest of Honour, Eving Yirang, CO and Ado Burang, Executive Engineer, PWD Mariyang as Special Guest and Invitees, informed Sekkong Pertin, SoPYaH General Secretary.

Narrating about the anecdote of the Toːtí Díngke, Sekkong Pertin said that, it was about an incident that occurred some 300 years ago in the Damroh village of Upper Siang District. Along with other clans there lived a clan called the Damín. The oral history behind the Toːtí Díngke states that one Toːté (Daːmín > Mínbang > Baːsar > Sarbang > Baːtong > Tongkír > Kírté alias Toːté) from Daːmín clan was abducted by the Épom (spirits of forests and hills) who was kept as captive for about 3 months. All efforts of the villagers to locate Toːté and his rescue from the captivity of the evil spirits went in vain. As per traditions, all the large banyan trees (Siːrot rotné) and other tall trees in and around Damroh village were felled down to force the evil spirit of forest in freeing Toːté from their captivity. At last, when numerous efforts of the village folks seemed to be futile, Toːte’s maternal uncle gave a clarion call to the villagers and announced the decision to cut down the Muksing Rotné, the largest banyan tree in the locality, to secure release of Toːté. This decision had the desired effect. The Époms perhaps seeing the furor of entire human population of the village finally released Toːté from its captivity. Toːté was found by the villagers at Tamar Díːté (Tamar Hill) and brought him back to the village.

And as per oral history, Sekkong Pertin further narrated that, after the successful rescue of Toːté from the captivity of the Époms, the villagers decided to erect a barricade between the villagers and the spirits so that such incidents do not recur in their village in future. They used saplings ofToːtí plants (Guːmín>Míntong>Toːti), a sacred plant for demarcating the boundary between the spirits and human beings. The villagers of Damrohplanted two rows of To:ti plants to ward off the evil spirits of forest from trespassing into the villages and which came to be known as Toːti Díngkei.e. barricading with Toːti Plants.

And as per local belief based on history, To:ti Díngke, as described above is about the real incident and the testimony of which still exist at the foothill of Tamar Díːté (Tamar hill) for anyone to see. The Tamar Díːté is located at about four kilometers towards north-east direction from present Damroh village. Till today, there are nine giant living Toːti trees whose girths vary anything from 10 to 15 feet in diameter. “The description aboutTo:ti plants as small tree with 4-10 metre tall made us to ponder over our very own To:ti plants of Tamar Díːté which is standing lofty and in gigantic form till today. A Toːti tree outliving ten human generations or three hundred years of age is perhaps rare in this world. There was no scientific study of the Toːti Díngke of Tamar Díːté regarding its vast growth and longevity etc but the Adis believe that its origination from Guːmin Baːbu / Guːmin Soyin with omnipresent blessings and also the way it was planted by our forefathers with extreme devotion and prayers perhaps led to the miraculous growth of the To:ti`s at Tamar Díːté. The Adis believed Toːti Díngke as a living wonder – a holy place which signifies as demarcation line between the evil spirits of the forest and human beings”, informed SoPYaH.

The Society for Preservation of Yapgong Heritage lays emphasize that, time has come to initiate necessary steps for development and preservation of Toːti Díngke into a holy site considering its immense historical and religious significance to the Adis. In terms of faith, belief and historical significance of the Adis, the Toːti Díngke of Tamar Hill can be compared to the holy place like that of Bodh Gaya, Mecca, Jerusalem, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kashi etc. If properly developed, the area has an enormous potential to become a major tourist attractions. “The development of Toːti Díngke will not only help us in preservation of our age old culture and traditions but will also bestow on us the blessings of Almighty Guːmin Baːbu / Guːmin Soyin in the years to come. Thus, onus of protecting and preserving our centuries old legacy lies with the present generation. Let`s come together for conservation of Toːti Díngke. And let`s not fail in our duties as rightful descendants of our great ancestors”, added Sekkong Pertin.

The Adis believed that, the Toːtí and Bangko plants were born out of the walking stick of Guːmin Baːbu / Guːmin Soyin (the benevolent deity of human being). So, these two plants are eulogized as, ”Guːmín Míntong Toːtí and Soyin Yinbang Bangko”. Thus, the Adis considered Toːtí and Bangko as very sacred and highly potent plants which was blessed by the Almighty being, the Guːmín Soyin. The Toːtí and Bangko with its blessed power can ward off any unseen malevolent spirits and thus, protect the fragile human being from various unseen enemies. The scientific name of Toːtí plant is Leucosceptrum Canum. To:ti plant is a Hairy White-Wand shrub or small tree, 4-10 m tall, a prominent nectar plant Leucosceptrum is a genus of flowering plant in the Lamiaceae family, first described in 1806. It contains only one known species, Leucosceptrum canum, native to south-western China, the eastern Himalayas etc.

Keeping the importance of To:ti Dingkey, a team led by Sekkong Pertin along with Kamjang Saring, President, Doːnyi Poːlo Yelam, Damroh and Tokbom Borang, Taːbé of Doːnyi Poːlo Gangging, Damroh made a visit to Holy site of Toːti Dingke on 22nd December 2014 last. The team cleared shrubs and jungles etc of the surrounding areas of the Holy site. A chanting of holy hymns – Lubey Lusak and lighting of candle etc was also performed on the day by the Ta:bé invoking Almighty for peace and prosperity. Since then the To:ti Dingkey day is observed and this year it was 5thtime where MLA Olom Panyang also graced.

While lauding the effort of SoPYaH and some Self Help Group including the Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang of Damro village, MLA, Olom Panyang assured to sanction funds for construction of road between Damro village and To:ti Dingkey site at Tamar Hill so as to develop the area as a major tourist attraction.