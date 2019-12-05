Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 05 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

South-Indian Filmmaker suggests Legalizing ‘Rape without Violence’

South-Indian Filmmaker suggests Legalizing ‘Rape without Violence’
December 05
12:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Film-maker Daniel Shravan on Wednesday drew massive backlash on social media for suggesting that the government should legalise “rape without violence” for the safety of rape victims.

Shravan posted a number of messages on Twitter in which he expressed his views in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week.

“Rape is not a serious thing, but murder is inexcusable. The government should legalise rape without violence for the safety of women. It seems to be the only way rape victims can be protected from murder,” Shravan said, in a now-deleted post.

The film-maker said that women should “cooperate with rapists and carry condoms” with them.

“If you are about to get raped, hand over a condom to the rapist and cooperate with him while he fulfils his sexual desire. That way he will not try to harm you,” Shravan added.

Tags
Daniel Shravan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.