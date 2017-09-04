South Korea Conducts Live-Fire Drills Against North Korea’s Nuclear Test

South Korea on Monday conducted live-fire drills in which it simulated an attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site, in response to the sixth nuclear test conducted by Pyongyang on Sunday.

The exercises included the launch of the Hyunmoo ballistic missile and projectiles fired by F-15 fighter jets, which accurately hit the designated targets in the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Efe news reported.

The distance to the simulated targets and their location were set in accordance with North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the northeastern province, where all six nuclear tests have been staged, a military spokesperson told Yonhap news agency.

North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful nuclear bomb to date, technically known as a two-staged thermonuclear device which according to the North Korean regime, could be installed on an intercontinental missile, an achievement which would be a dangerous advance in its military capabilities.

The international community has unanimously condemned Pyongyang’s new atomic test. Seoul and Tokyo have also called for more sanctions on Pyongyang. US President Donald Trump said that he was considering suspending trade with any country doing business with Pyongyang and also hinting at a possible attack on North Korea.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said Sunday in Washington, that the US is preparing for and examining all military options after North Korea said it successfully tested an H-bomb. “Any threat to the US or its territories, including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response – a response both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the US and Russian presidents to push North Korea to a halt its arms development, in phone conversations with both presidents.

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss the new nuclear test conducted by North Korea. The meeting was called by the US, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, according to the US mission to the UN.

