South Sikkim Village on the Path of Facelift

Tinik Chisopani Gram Panchayat under Jorethang has been adopted for development project. An entry point meet was held in Namchi. The problems and challenges to be dealt with by the Panchayat was presented in the meeting. District Collector (South) urged NGOs to do their best in the start up plan for the village.

The project has to be started with Cleanliness programme, he said and sought the participation of Panchayat and community. Panchayat were also asked to start a facebook page and upload all the activities.

While discussing the problems, Block Development Officer, said drug peddling and addiction had become the major problem in the area. Other issues included dilapidated condition of school due to monsoon rain, lack of availability of LPG in some of the ICDS centres for ‘ Paushtik Aahar’.

Responding to the villagers’ demanded for a public toilet, the DC(S) has directed to arrange for the grant from Swachchta Mission.Other problems will be solved through MGNREGA scheme, he said.

