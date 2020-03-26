Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 26 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Spain’s Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tested positive for coronavirus

Spain’s Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tested positive for coronavirus
March 26
12:22 2020
Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday.

According to official figures, Spain has had over 50,000 corona positive cases with more than 3,000 deaths, Euro News reported. The country is among the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, showing solitary with the Spanish people, has announced relief measures for the country.

“Dear Spaniards, my support and encouragement to all of you who are suffering from this terrible crisis. You are not alone: The EU works tirelessly to help you: Soon face masks, gloves, overalls, goggles will reach hospitals, followed by ventilators + testing kits. Eur 20bn of state aid will save jobs and companies,” Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter in Spanish.

As per WHO’s situation report on Mar 24, most of the COVID-19 cases registered in the world were from Europe, with over 10,000 deaths.

Source: Business Standard
Photo: Reuters

