Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 07 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Special chemical to blunt dew impact at Holkar Stadium before India T20I

Special chemical to blunt dew impact at Holkar Stadium before India T20I
January 07
14:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In an effort to counter the effects of dew, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has been spraying a special chemical on the outfield at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match T20 International series on Tuesday.

MPCA chief curator Samander Singh Chauhan said on Monday that to beat the effects of dew, a special chemical was being sprayed over the ground since the last three days.

Besides, he said, the grass on the ground was also not being watered since the last three days to minimise the effects of dew.

“We sincerely hope the spectators will get to see fours and sixes raining in the match,” he said.

Since the game will commence at 7pm, dew could be a factor in deciding the outcome, especially in the second half of the match.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the second T20 International as the opener on Sunday was abandoned due to wet patches on the track following rain in Guwahati.

It had started to pour 15 minutes before the scheduled start after India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl.
However, there is no rain threat in Indore on the match day.

The final match of the series will be played in Pune on January 10.

Source: Indian Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.