Special Drive in Sikkim for Updation of Vehicle Documents

A special enforcement drive will be launched in Sikkim in January to ensure that all vehicle owners have updated their documents in compliance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, an official notification said on Tuesday.

If any vehicle is found without updated documents, it would not allowed to ply, the notification issued by the Regional Transport Office (East) said.

The papers include fitness certificate, pollution under control certificate, insurance certificate, tax document and road permit. There are over 53,000 registered vehicles in Sikkim till January 2017.

-PTI