Special Olympic 2017 for Children with Special Needs Held in Sikkim

The State Level Special Olympic 2017 for Children with Special Needs under Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) for government junior secondary, higher secondary, senior secondary students and monastic students was held at TNA ground in Gangtok on Monday.

The theme of the special Olympic was “My disability has opened my eyes to see my true abilities”. The event was organised by Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) under the aegis of Sikkim Human Resource Development Department (HRDD).

Speaking on the occasion, HRDD Minister R.B. Subba highlighted on the importance of hosting the special Olympic for the children with special needs. “The talent of our children with special needs are at par with other children. You have all the sporting qualities and the spirit to excel so therefore you must keep your sporting spirit alive throughout your life” said the Minister.

The main objective of the event has been to provide equitable platform and opportunity to the special children to hone their talents as well as mainstreaming them and bringing awareness on the need to organise such events among the public.

The event was facilitated by Spastic Society, Special Olympic Bharat, Sikkim Chapter as expert agency along with special educators from IEDSS for organising the games. The said event is being organised for the first time in Sikkim under IEDSS, RMSA to prepare the students for national and international level events in the future.

Various sporting events like Bouncy, short put, athletics, football, etc were conducted during the day. The event concluded with distribution of certificates and trophies to the winners and participants as well as token of appreciation to the officials and volunteers involved in organising of the event.