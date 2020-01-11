Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 11 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Special outreach program on clean and self-reliant Bharat held

NET Bureau

The Field Outreach Bureau (FOB), Govt. of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting organized an awareness programme under the banner of Special Outreach Programme on Swachh Bharat Mission at the Murbuk Dere (Community hall) which was inaugurated by the East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh on Friday in presence of Field Publicity Officers of Pasighat and Tezu, Mihir Kumar Jha and P sonwal respectively and resource person Dr. Tamin Payum, Associate Professor, JNC, host officers and students.

Dr. Kinny Singh in her inaugural address said that the main objective of the programme was to create awareness among the people and students in particular focusing on banning of single use plastic, cleanliness, sanitation, health and hygiene, promotion of interstate tourism etc as a part of yearlong celebration of 150th Birth Anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and to translate his dreams strengthen the nation as Ek Bharat, Swachh Bharat and Sasakt Bharat. He appreciated the efforts of FOB and suggested to host such programs at various locations of the district in coordination with the district administration for vibrant awareness at grass-root level. To feel an excellent contribution for motherland, we must spare times from our busy schedule to take part in time to time cleanliness drives and hygiene, she added.

Local girl students wearing traditional attires presented traditional dances.

