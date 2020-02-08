Special screening of ‘ Bangladeshki Sana Tampha ’ for Manipuri writers in Imphal

NET Bureau

A Manipuri feature film Bangladeshki Sana Tampha directed by OC Meira will be screened at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) office in Imphal on February 9, specially for Manipuri writers.

The screening of the regional film from the stable of Ipak Films Production will take place at 3 pm at the MSFDS office at Palace Compound, a release stated.

The Bangladeshki Sana Tampha focuses on the history and culture of the Meiteis and Meitei Pangals (Muslims) living in Bangladesh.

The feature film was premiered in Bangladesh at Vanugas and Dhaka Liberation War Museum. The film was also shown at Tripura, it added.

Banglaseshki Sana Tampha is co-produced by Sundar Salam and associate producer Ibungohal Salam with music director, Nanao Sagolshem, MUAs Naobi Khurai and Dabo Wangkheimayum.

Story, screenplay and dialogue were written by Manaobi MM. Popular cast members are Bonny, Abenao, Ashok, Bala Tenshubam and Narmada. It also included Bangladesh Manipuris, Khoiram Indrajit, Meisnam Rajesh and Mikson as well as Tripura Manipuris, Kabrambam Dhiren and Diplop Sharma, concluded the release issued by Ipak Films Production.

Source: IFP