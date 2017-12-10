Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 10 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Speed up Rollout of Piped Gas in Northeast: Pradhan to Oil Marketing Firms

Speed up Rollout of Piped Gas in Northeast: Pradhan to Oil Marketing Firms
December 10
08:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked the oil marketing firms to speed up expansion of city gas distribution network and provide compressed and piped natural gas connections in the Northeast.

“Speed up roll-out of city gas distribution to provide CNG/PNG connections and early completion of ongoing infrastructure projects to meet requirement of products in the region,” Pradhan said in his concluding remarks in a review meeting on marketing infrastructure and availability of petroleum products in the North East Region in Guwahati on Friday.

Pradhan also urged oil marketing companies to step up release of connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to cover all eligible households, identify points for opening Extension counters to make LPG easily available in remote areas and promote the availability of 5 kg cylinders.

The meeting was attended by ministers from Assam and Manipur, senior officials of the ministry and representatives of all North-Eastern states, an oil ministry statement said on Saturday.

In the meeting, current status of availability of petroleum products and upcoming infrastructure projects in the region were reviewed, it said. Inputs on current product availability, problems encountered and suggestions to improve were shared by the participating states, it added.

-PTI

Tags
oil marketing firmsPiped GasPradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.