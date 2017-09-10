Sun, 10 Sep 2017

SpiceJet Adds Dibrugarh to Its Network

September 10
13:23 2017
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Saturday announced Dibrugarh as the latest addition to its domestic network with daily flights on Silchar-Guwahati-Dibrugarh route from October 3.

This makes the airline the first to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh, SpiceJet said in a statement. It will be offering an all-inclusive introductory fare of Rs 2,199 on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route and Rs 1,898 on the return leg.

With the new flights SpiceJet will now operate a total of 26 flights in and out of North East and a total of eight flights within the region, it said.

SpiceJet serves 50 destinations, including 7 international ones with a fleet of 35 Boeing 737NG and 20 Bombardier Q-400 aircraft.

-PTI

Guwahati-DibrugarhSilchar-Guwahati-DibrugarhSpiceJet
