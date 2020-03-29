SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

SpiceJet said on Sunday that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has tested positive for the coronavirus. “One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020,” the airline’s spokesperson told .

“The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home,” he added.

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

Source: The Economic Times