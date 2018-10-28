SpiceJet starts Pakyong-Guwahati Flights

NET Bureau

SpiceJet started its inaugural Pakyong to Guwahati flight from Sunday.This new service is an important connectivity milestone for the northeast region.

The first SpiceJet commercial flight landed at PakyongGreenfield Airport, the only airport in Sikkim on October 4.

SpiceJet is the only commercial airline to operate at Pakyong Airport currently.

Sikkim created aviation history on September 24, 2018 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first ever airport of the State at Pakyong in East Sikkim.

This is the first airport in Sikkim and 100th in the country. With the inauguration, Sikkim put itself in the aviation map.

The Greenfields Airport at Pakyong, around 30 km from capital city of Gangtok is expected to improve connectivity in the area and benefit the people of the State in a big way.

The Pakyong Airport has been built at a total area of 201 acres at an altitude of 4500ft at an estimated cost of Rs 605 crores and the terminal building is spread at an area of 3000 square metres.

SOURCE: Northeast Now