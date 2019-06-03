SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from 1st July

NET Bureau

SpiceJet announced on Sunday that it will start flights on the Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati route from July 1 onward under the central government scheme UDAN International.

The July 1 flight from Guwahati to the Bangladesh capital would be the first to fly under the UDAN International scheme, which seeks to enhance air connectivity between Indian states and selected international destinations with the help of government subsidies.

In addition, the airline also announced on June 2 that it is launching 14 direct flights connecting metro and non-metro cities on its domestic network from June 20 onward.

“The airline will add additional frequencies on the Kolkata-Dibrugarh-Kolkata (2nd frequency), Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati (2nd frequency) and two additional frequencies on Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector (total five flights now),” the airline said.

Source: money control