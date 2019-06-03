Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 03 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from 1st July

SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from 1st July
June 03
11:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

SpiceJet announced on Sunday that it will start flights on the Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati route from July 1 onward under the central government scheme UDAN International.

The July 1 flight from Guwahati to the Bangladesh capital would be the first to fly under the UDAN International scheme, which seeks to enhance air connectivity between Indian states and selected international destinations with the help of government subsidies.

In addition, the airline also announced on June 2 that it is launching 14 direct flights connecting metro and non-metro cities on its domestic network from June 20 onward.

 “The airline will add additional frequencies on the Kolkata-Dibrugarh-Kolkata (2nd frequency), Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati (2nd frequency) and two additional frequencies on Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector (total five flights now),” the airline said.
Source: money control
Tags
Guwahati-DhakaSpiceJet
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.