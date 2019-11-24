Spices: Purushottam Rupala urges others to follow Tripura, bats for organic cultivation

NET Bureau

Union Minister of Panchayat Raj, Agriculture and Farmer’s welfare Purushottam Rupala, who is in a periodic visit to the state, has on Saturday urged the other states of country to follow Tripura for its massive success in terms of producing spices.

“Despite being a small state and a number of geographical hindrances, Tripura successfully discovered a high yielding seeds of spices. The state has a double yielding ratio in terms of spices if compared to the national average. It is, indeed, a matter of proud for the state” Said Rupala after reviewing the progress of state agriculture department and the activities of ICAR regional centre.

He also praised agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy for achieving the status of most improved state by the India Today group. The minister, who have visited ICAR and took stock of the under progress projects of the agriculture sector, has also stressed on the importance of organic farming.

Speaking to the media persons in the sidelines of the review meeting held at state guest house, Rupala said, the neighboring Sikkim has been already declared an organic state due to which the edible produces of Sikkim are being sold in 20 to 30 percent higher rates in Delhi and other North Indian markets, and if Tripura also moves ahead with the same goal, no one can stop it’s development.

“In the North Eastern part of the country use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides are lower than it is used elsewhere. We have discussed as to how Tripura along with the entire NR region can be developed in the same way like Sikkim so that the farmers of region can avail most of the benefit out of it” Rupala told media.

Replying to a question regarding the irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he said, “I have personally gone through the details regarding the irregularities related premium collection and insurance. Once I reach Delhi, I will personally take initiatives to resolve the issues in order to relief the farmers.”

On the problems regarding micro irrigations, the Minister assured that the central ministry was keen to solve each and every problem and soon the matters would be resolved permanently.

Source: Tripura India