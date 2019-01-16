Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 16 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Spreading Warmth, Saving Lives

January 16
14:00 2019
NET Bureau

Wishes And Blessings, a Delhi-based NGO commenced the fifth phase of its winter drive under project ‘10Fridays10drives’. The homeless population of Delhi is one section of society that is most affected by the harsh winter. In order to save them from the extreme drop in temperatures and provide winter relief, the NGO initiated a unique programme in 2014 called 10Fridays10drives. Under this programme, a team of staff members, volunteers and donors ventures out onto the streets of Delhi every Friday night to distribute warming items such as blankets, gloves, mufflers, socks, caps, shoes and even warming foods to the underprivileged and homeless.

DSCN9620

 

The fifth phase of the programme began on December 14, 2018, with a team of 11 dedicated individuals provided relief in Safdarjung Hospital, distributing blankets to patients and their loved ones waiting in the cold. The team distributed over 250 blankets to men, women and children from illnesses and conditions related to extreme drops in temperature.

 

The second drive was carried out on December 21, 2018, distributing over 300 pairs of socks and caps to the homeless and underprivileged in Sarai Kale Khan followed by the third drive on December 28, 2018, distributing more than 250 sweaters and coats at Nizamuddin and Sarai Kale Khan. The fourth drive was carried out on January 4, 2019, This drive spread warmth and New Year cheer to the poor and homeless in and around Safdarjung Hospital.

The fifth drive took place on January 11, 2019, with volunteers distributing sweaters to the poor and homeless staying outside the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

 

Wishes and Blessings have been organising the ‘10Fridays10Drives’ over the past 4 years and beneficiaries remember volunteers from previous years and eagerly await the next phase. Volunteers got the first-hand experience as to how a small act of kindness in gifting a blanket can save someone’s life. To enable the homeless to have warm and peaceful nights is a truly incomparable experience. The distribution does not end with just supplying the blankets and socks. Volunteers also strike conversations with the beneficiaries and leave with a new perception of the world and a renewed sense of purpose.

 

The last drive of the fifth phase of the winter drive will take place on February 15 next.

10Fridays10drivesdelhihomeless populationNGO
