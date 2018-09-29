Sprint Sensation Hima Das Conferred With GQ Young Indian of the Year Award

After receiving Arjuna Award on Tuesday, from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Hima Das is conferred with yet another award the same week.

“Dhing Express” Hima receives the coveted GQ Young Indian of the Year Award on Friday.

After receiving the award Hima took to her Twitter handle to thank GQ for the appreciation.

Hima with her extraordinary performance in Asian Games 2018, held in Jakarta Indonesia, and setting a record in IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships has become a youth icon.

Conferred by the International Men’s Magazine GQ, it honours the men and women who shape the world’s cultural landscapes in style, politics, entertainment and sport. This year GQ celebrates 10th anniversary of its launch in India.