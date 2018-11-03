Spurt in Crime Rates in Garo Hills

NET Bureau

The law-and-order situation in the Garo Hills has deteriorated in the recent times with the rise in kidnapping cases and other crimes.

A resident of Assam, Azizul Haque, was kidnapped from the daily market at Dingok in North Garo Hills last month. Earlier, in May, another person was abducted from his residence at Purakhasia village in South West Garo Hills district and reportedly taken across to Bangladesh.

Sundaybirth Ch Marak, a school teacher and pastor, was abducted by unidentified men from his residence at Kakhija in South Garo Hills a few days back. However, Marak managed to escape from the clutches of his abductors.

Moreover, there was a low-intensity blast at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills some days ago. According to the police, the blast occurred close to the SP’s office. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Such incidents have raised fears that the Garo Hills region may again witness increased violence as in the years when militancy was at its peak.

It may be mentioned here that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government has not been able to appoint a full-fledged Director General of Police even after the UPSC’s approval of three probable candidates for the top police post.

Sources said that there is hectic lobbying going on for the appointment of the DGP and hence, the MDA Government has not been able to decide on appointing a full-fledged DGP.

Meanwhile, Home Minister James Sangma has remained reclusive with only one or two media interactions in the past six months.

