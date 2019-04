Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to declare nationwide emergency from midnight on Monday following Easter Day blasts, reported Reuters.

The government earlier held local jihadist group National Thowheed Jamath responsible for blasts, which killed at least 290 people on Easter Sunday.

Five JD(S) workers who were touring Colombo, were killed in the series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka. They were a part of seven-member team touring the island nation.

