Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Sri Lankan Top Cop Had Warned Of Suicide Attack On Indian Embassy Too

April 22
14:22 2019
NET Bureau

Sri Lanka’s police chief made a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday’s bomb attacks in the country that suicide bombers planned to hit “prominent churches”, according to the warning seen by news agencies.

Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat.

“A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama’ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo,” said the alert.

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues.

Source: NDTV

 

Indian Embassy Sri Lanka blast
Entertainment

