SRSAC receives Geospatial Application Excellence Award

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) and planning & investment department has been conferred with the ‘Geospatial Application Excellence Award’ for conceptualizing and designing a satellite-based monitoring and geo-tagging of development projects.

SRSAC Director Dr H Dutta, Joint Director Tana Tage and planning department director (monitoring) Mokir Ori Eshi received the award from former RBI Deputy Governor Usha Thorat and former Kadastre Chair (Netherland) Dorine Burmanje at the Geo-Smart India, 2019 conclave held at Hitech City in Hyderabad on 3 December, a release from SRSAC informed.

The system was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 8 June last year.

Source: The Arunachal Times