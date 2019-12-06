Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 06 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

SRSAC receives Geospatial Application Excellence Award

SRSAC receives Geospatial Application Excellence Award
December 06
12:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) and planning & investment department has been conferred with the ‘Geospatial Application Excellence Award’ for conceptualizing and designing a satellite-based monitoring and geo-tagging of development projects.

SRSAC Director Dr H Dutta, Joint Director Tana Tage and planning department director (monitoring) Mokir Ori Eshi received the award from former RBI Deputy Governor Usha Thorat and former Kadastre Chair (Netherland) Dorine Burmanje at the Geo-Smart India, 2019 conclave held at Hitech City in Hyderabad on 3 December, a release from SRSAC informed.

The system was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 8 June last year.

Source: The Arunachal Times

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.